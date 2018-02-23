Your local need to know - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

By Lester Nelson, Producer
1. Another Levelland Bomb Threat

    Police are investigating another bomb threat note, this time at Levelland Middle School.

2. Lubbock Animal Shelter

    The Lubbock City Council heard proposals and comments on reducing the number of animals killed at the shelter.

3. Lubbock Co. Sheriff's Phone Scam

    Residents are being warned about a scam in which a caller, pretending to be a Lubbock Co. Sheriff's Deputy, demands payment of fines over the phone.

4. Boy Scouts Family Scouting Changes

    Local girls are being welcomed into the Cub Scouts.

5. ESPN College Gameday

    ESPN's College GameDay crews arrives in Lubbock to cover tomorrow's game between Texas Tech and Kansas at the United Supermarkets Arena.

    A St. Louis grand jury indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.

    A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.

    A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.

    Mourners attend the funeral service for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School assistant football coach, Aaron Feis. at the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22. 2018.

    'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect,...

    'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect, other issues.

    In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea.

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

