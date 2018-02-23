Your local need to know

A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events.

1. Another Levelland Bomb Threat

Police are investigating another bomb threat note, this time at Levelland Middle School.

2. Lubbock Animal Shelter

The Lubbock City Council heard proposals and comments on reducing the number of animals killed at the shelter.

3. Lubbock Co. Sheriff's Phone Scam

Residents are being warned about a scam in which a caller, pretending to be a Lubbock Co. Sheriff's Deputy, demands payment of fines over the phone.

4. Boy Scouts Family Scouting Changes

Local girls are being welcomed into the Cub Scouts.

5. ESPN College Gameday

ESPN's College GameDay crews arrives in Lubbock to cover tomorrow's game between Texas Tech and Kansas at the United Supermarkets Arena.