Your local need to know

A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events.
1. Another Levelland Bomb Threat
Police are investigating another bomb threat note, this time at Levelland Middle School.
2. Lubbock Animal Shelter
The Lubbock City Council heard proposals and comments on reducing the number of animals killed at the shelter.
3. Lubbock Co. Sheriff's Phone Scam
Residents are being warned about a scam in which a caller, pretending to be a Lubbock Co. Sheriff's Deputy, demands payment of fines over the phone.
4. Boy Scouts Family Scouting Changes
Local girls are being welcomed into the Cub Scouts.
5. ESPN College Gameday
ESPN's College GameDay crews arrives in Lubbock to cover tomorrow's game between Texas Tech and Kansas at the United Supermarkets Arena.
A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.
'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect, other issues.
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.
A second Russian athlete has failed a doping test at the Pyeongchang Games, a day before the International Olympic Committee's executive board is to decide whether to reinstate the country for Sunday's closing ceremony.