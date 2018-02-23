15-year-old arrested, charged with felony for Levelland Middle School bomb threat

Emergency responders were on the scene at Levelland Middle School for a bomb threat Thursday, February 22 (Source: Chance Potter)

Officials with the Levelland Police Department say a 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with felony terroristic threat after Thursday's bomb threat and evacuation at Levelland Middle School.

Emergency Responders were called to the scene and all students, faculty and staff were evacuated to a safe place until the scene was cleared by the Lubbock County Bomb Squad.

According to officials, the bomb threat was written on a note and found inside the school. Officials say the K-9 dogs and bomb squad found no credible threat inside the school building. The middle school is for sixth, seventh and eighth graders.

Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia says the 15-year-old girl was taken into custody and transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center by Hockley County Juvenile Probation Officers. Because she is a juvenile and the case is still under investigation, her name cannot be released.

Yesterday, officials with Levelland Middle School released a statement on social media that said:

To everyone affected by the events of today’s evacuation:

First of all, we will be having school tomorrow, 2/23. If your student had left their belongings at school when they left, their things are safe and secure in the classrooms they had left them in. Please understand that we place your child’s safety as our primary responsibility. We have protocols in place to ensure their safety and will continue to maintain the safety of our students. We take every instance of harm or injury to any of our students seriously, and this instance will not be treated any different. We can assure that the appropriate law enforcement and disciplinary action will be pursued to remedy the cause of the incident today. Thank you to all the law enforcement response, and community support and understanding through this event.

On Wednesday, a note with a bomb threat was found inside the boys' bathroom at Levelland Intermediate school, which houses fourth and fifth graders. The note on Wednesday said a bomb would go off at 3 p.m. The Lubbock Co. Sheriff's Office bomb squad did not find any explosive device inside the school during their search.

Chief Garcia says investigators have several leads in the Intermediate school threat and are confident they will have the case resolved soon.

