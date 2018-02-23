Blood donation shortage across the South Plains after widespread - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Blood donation shortage across the South Plains after widespread flu

By Sydney Kessler, Reporter
Connect
(KCBD) -

Blood centers across the South Plains are experiencing a shortage, after widespread flu activity caused a lack of healthy donors. Which is why United Blood Services is asking for help from healthy donors.

Brandon Baker with UBS says many of the people who usually donate can't because they've been sick, but that once symptoms have passed, donors are clear help out.

He adds that a decline in donations is common during the winter, but this year has been extra detrimental, saying, "Historically in the winter months we always have an uptick in people not  being able to donate because their not healthy, but especially since December we've seen a huge rise in people that have the flu that would normally donate telling us, I'm so sorry I can't donate, I'm not feeling well, I have the flu or strep or whatever it is, so it's not an uncommon situation, it's just a little worse than its been in the past years."

To donate you much be at least 16 years old, and weigh over 110 pounds. As well as be able to proved a valid ID, and a list of all the countries visited in the past year, or if that list includes Europe, than since 1980. But of course, a donor can't be experiencing any cold or flu symptoms. 
 

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Gorsuch silent as divided Supreme Court spars over unions

    Gorsuch silent as divided Supreme Court spars over unions

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:36 AM EST2018-02-26 06:36:14 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 8:17 PM EST2018-02-27 01:17:07 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

    The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

  • Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 8:09 PM EST2018-02-27 01:09:42 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

  • New Samsung phone: Nicer camera, static design, higher price

    New Samsung phone: Nicer camera, static design, higher price

    Sunday, February 25 2018 12:26 PM EST2018-02-25 17:26:14 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 8:09 PM EST2018-02-27 01:09:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew). This Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, photo shows the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, left, and Galaxy S9 mobile phones are shown in this photo during a product preview in New York. The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday, Feb. 25, in Barce...(AP Photo/Richard Drew). This Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, photo shows the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, left, and Galaxy S9 mobile phones are shown in this photo during a product preview in New York. The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday, Feb. 25, in Barce...

    The new phone's biggest selling point is a collection of minor improvements to its camera, which is already among the best in the smartphone business. 

    The new phone's biggest selling point is a collection of minor improvements to its camera, which is already among the best in the smartphone business. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly