Blood donation shortage across the South Plains after widespread flu

Blood centers across the South Plains are experiencing a shortage, after widespread flu activity caused a lack of healthy donors. Which is why United Blood Services is asking for help from healthy donors.

Brandon Baker with UBS says many of the people who usually donate can't because they've been sick, but that once symptoms have passed, donors are clear help out.

He adds that a decline in donations is common during the winter, but this year has been extra detrimental, saying, "Historically in the winter months we always have an uptick in people not being able to donate because their not healthy, but especially since December we've seen a huge rise in people that have the flu that would normally donate telling us, I'm so sorry I can't donate, I'm not feeling well, I have the flu or strep or whatever it is, so it's not an uncommon situation, it's just a little worse than its been in the past years."

To donate you much be at least 16 years old, and weigh over 110 pounds. As well as be able to proved a valid ID, and a list of all the countries visited in the past year, or if that list includes Europe, than since 1980. But of course, a donor can't be experiencing any cold or flu symptoms.



Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.