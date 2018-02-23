Ropes Lady Eagles lose to Nazareth Swiftettes 40-31 in 1-A Regional Semi-Finals

The Ropes Lady Eagles lost to the #1 defending State Champions, the Nazareth Swiftettes, today at 1 p.m. at the South Plains College Texan Dome during the 1-A Regional Semi-Finals. The score was 40-31.

TOUGH LOSS: The Ropes Lady Eagles fall in the regional semi-finals to Nazareth 40-31, this has been a great season for the Lady Eagles. Best part about this team, there isn't a senior on the team! Looking forward to following this same team again! @KCBD11 @pchristy11 @806hssc pic.twitter.com/OtICwkyZLE — Devin Ward (@DevinKCBD) February 23, 2018

It was a close game with the start of the 4th quarter with Nazareth leading Ropes 30-36. There were only free throws scored during the 4th quarter.

Just got done speaking with Ropes Lady Eagles Head Coach Mike McCann, he said moments after the game that the team is, "already planning to come back better next season." This was a tough loss for this team, lots of tears were shredded after the game. @KCBD11 @pchristy11 pic.twitter.com/ieWSsSLdgl — Devin Ward (@DevinKCBD) February 23, 2018

The ladies from Ropes greeted by a very proud and energetic school body as they left to travel to Levelland.

2017-18 UIL Girls State Basketball Championships 1A Regions 1 & 3

