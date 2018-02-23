Ropes Lady Eagles lose to Nazareth Swiftettes 40-31 in 1-A Regio - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

2017-18 UIL Girls State Basketball Championships 1A Regions 1 & 3

Ropes Lady Eagles lose to Nazareth Swiftettes 40-31 in 1-A Regional Semi-Finals

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
(Source: Ropes ISD) (Source: Ropes ISD)
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) -

The Ropes Lady Eagles lost to the #1 defending State Champions, the Nazareth Swiftettes, today at 1 p.m. at the South Plains College Texan Dome during the 1-A Regional Semi-Finals. The score was 40-31.

It was a close game with the start of the 4th quarter with Nazareth leading Ropes 30-36. There were only free throws scored during the 4th quarter.

The ladies from Ropes greeted by a very proud and energetic school body as they left to travel to Levelland.

2017-18 UIL Girls State Basketball Championships 1A Regions 1 & 3

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly