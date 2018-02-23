Ropes Lady Eagles take on Nazareth Swiftettes in 1-A Regional Semi-Finals

The undefeated Ropes Lady Eagles take on the #1 defending State Champions, the Nazareth Swiftettes, today at 1 p.m. at the South Plains College Texan Dome for the 1-A Regional Semi-Finals.

The Lady Eagles, with a 33-0 record, are ranked #5. The Swiftettes, with a 21-3 record for this season, are ranked #1.

The game will be aired on TownTalk Radio for those who are not able to attend.

The ladies from Ropes greeted by a very proud and energetic school body as they left to travel to Levelland.

2017-18 UIL Girls State Basketball Championships 1A Regions 1 & 3

