Ropes Lady Eagles take on Nazareth Swiftettes in 1-A Regional Semi-Finals

(Source: Ropes ISD) LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) -
The undefeated Ropes Lady Eagles take on the #1 defending State Champions, the Nazareth Swiftettes, today at 1 p.m. at the South Plains College Texan Dome for the 1-A Regional Semi-Finals.
The Lady Eagles, with a 33-0 record, are ranked #5. The Swiftettes, with a 21-3 record for this season, are ranked #1.
The game will be aired on TownTalk Radio for those who are not able to attend.
The ladies from Ropes greeted by a very proud and energetic school body as they left to travel to Levelland.
2017-18 UIL Girls State Basketball Championships 1A Regions 1 & 3
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.