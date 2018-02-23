Police warn of phone scam from someone claiming to be a representative of the court

The City of Lubbock Municipal Court has received reports of a someone calling residents claiming to be a representative of the court. The caller claims the resident has a warrant from the court, and that payment can be taken over the phone.

The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will not notify individuals about a warrant by phone, and the court will not request payment over the phone. If you have questions regarding the authenticity of a call from municipal court, please call the court offices directly at (806) 775-2473.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.