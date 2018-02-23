Man sentenced to 8 years probation after deadly pedestrian hit-and-run

Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.
'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect,...
A 15-year-old Levelland boy was arrested today and charged with false report of a threat at Levelland High School.
A personal defense-grade pepper spray container was accidentally discharged while students were in a YWCA-sponsored after school care program at Lubbock-Cooper South Elementary on Friday afternoon.
A woman driving a vehicle near the White House hit a security barrier.
