Man sentenced to 8 years probation after deadly pedestrian hit-and-run

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony of failure to stop and render aid and was sentenced to eight years of probation. This comes after another man who, while watching a street fight, was hit by a vehicle and later died.

Raul Elizondo, 40, agreed to plead guilty to the felony in exchange for the probation sentencing. Part of the plea deal included the judge agreeing to dismiss a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, 29-year-old Christopher Garcia was hit by the SUV just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of 57th Street and Vicksburg Ave. Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say two juveniles were fighting in the street, and a crowd gathered to watch.

According to the police report, Elizondo knew about the fight and drove an SUV down the street at a high rate of speed. The crowd scattered so they wouldn't be hit, except for Garcia. 

Garcia was hit and, according to the police report, he flew through the air and when he landed, he was run over by the SUV.

The report says Elizondo briefly stopped after the crash but then drove off. He told police he was there to pick up his two juvenile children, but after the crash, he left the scene without picking up his children.

Elizondo's vehicle was found shortly after the crash at the Family Dollar at 4426 34th Street.

Elizondo was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Officials say Elizondo admitted to driving the vehicle.

Garcia died from his injuries at the hospital on Sunday.

During the investigation, officers learned Elizondo's license was suspended due to surcharges involving intoxication and no insurance.

