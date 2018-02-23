Pepper-spray discharges in Lubbock-Cooper South Elementary

A personal defense-grade pepper spray container was accidentally discharged while students were in a YWCA-sponsored after school care program at Lubbock-Cooper South Elementary on Friday afternoon.

Officials with the elementary school have confirmed that no students were seriously injured and the incident did not involve any employees of the program or facility.

Parents of any affected students were notified and the issue was immediately contained, according to the school official.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story if any more information is made available.

