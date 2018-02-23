Fans draw near United Supermarkets Arena as College GameDay arrives in Lubbock

'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect,...
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.
ESPN's College GameDay has arrived in Lubbock again for the first time since 2008. The College GameDay crew was in town for the Texas Tech vs.Texas game which Tech won on a last-second touchdown by Michael Crabtree.
46-year-old Melvin Keele is in custody and has been charged with failure to stop and render aid in regards to a hit and run crash that left 18-year-old Joey Aguero dead on Feb. 1.
A 15-year-old Levelland boy was arrested today and charged with false report of a threat at Levelland High School.
