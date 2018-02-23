Fans draw near United Supermarkets Arena as College GameDay arrives in Lubbock

Tech students camp out before they are allowed to be admitted into the United Supermarkets Arena (Source: Matt Rewis, KCBD)

ESPN's College GameDay has arrived in Lubbock again for the first time since 2008. The College GameDay crew was in town for the Texas Tech vs.Texas game which Tech won on a last-second touchdown by Michael Crabtree.

Fast forward almost nine and a half years and College GameDay is in Lubbock for the Kansas vs. Texas Tech basketball game. Although it's a different sport this time around, the anticipation is certainly there.

Texas Tech students have been camping out since around 1 PM today in anticipation for ESPN’s College Gameday. This place is going to get rowdy. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/CsWkiyuZva — Matt Rewis (@MattKCBD) February 23, 2018

Around 1 p.m., Tech students began pitching tents on the east side of the United Supermarkets Arena on Tech's campus in hopes of being first in line for College GameDay.

"It's just kind of amazing seeing people so excited for a sports team at Tech because it hasn't happened in a long time," Myles Salazar, Tech journalism student, said.

ESPN's Rece Davis views College GameDay in Lubbock as a great way for Chris Beard, and Texas Tech University, to show the nation what they've got going on in their program and on campus.

"It's very gratifying and humbling in a lot of ways that people want to showcase their program and use our show as a vehicle to do it," Davis said. "I expect it to be raucous and loud and I assume everybody is going to be dressed in black. That'll be a lot of fun Saturday morning."

Admission to ESPN's College GameDay segment is free to the public and opens at 8:30 am on Saturday at the USA. The game begins at 3:15 pm and fans will need a ticket to attend that.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android