Lubbock man charged in deadly hit & run

The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation says it isn't commenting yet on an alleged anti-doping rule violation by Russian women's bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva.
The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation says it isn't commenting yet on an alleged anti-doping rule violation by Russian women's bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva.
Afghan official says at least three security personnel have been killed in separate suicide bombing attacks in southern Helmand province.
Afghan official says at least three security personnel have been killed in separate suicide bombing attacks in southern Helmand province.
AGs of Maryland, DC expand emoluments lawsuit against Trump, suing him not only as president but in his personal capacity as a businessman.
AGs of Maryland, DC expand emoluments lawsuit against Trump, suing him not only as president but in his personal capacity as a businessman.
46-year-old Melvin Keele is in custody and has been charged with failure to stop and render aid in regards to a hit and run crash that left 18-year-old Joey Aguero dead on Feb. 1.
46-year-old Melvin Keele is in custody and has been charged with failure to stop and render aid in regards to a hit and run crash that left 18-year-old Joey Aguero dead on Feb. 1.
As the morning approaches a cold front will move east through the South Plains.
As the morning approaches a cold front will move east through the South Plains.