Lubbock man charged in deadly hit & run - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock man charged in deadly hit & run

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
46-year-old Melvin Verner Keele (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) 46-year-old Melvin Verner Keele (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

46-year-old Melvin Keele is in custody and has been charged with failure to stop and render aid in regards to a hit and run crash that left 18-year-old Joey Aguero dead on Feb. 1.

Keele was arrested at around 6 p.m. Friday near the 2,000th block of Inler Avenue, according to a Lubbock Police Department news release. Investigators with LPD were able to seize a warrant earlier on Friday in order to arrest Keele.

Since Aguero's death, police have been gathering evidence to determine who may have hit him and left him on the side of the road near 4th Street west of the Shadow Hills golf course. Since that time police were able to determine Keele was a person of interest in that case.

An initial investigation determined Aguero was walking on the right-side eastbound lane of the 7000th block of 4th Street at around 11:45 p.m. when he was hit. Police pronounced him dead at the scene. 

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story if more information becomes available. 

RELATED STORY: Police identify pedestrian in deadly hit-and-run crash

