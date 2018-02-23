Friday's Red Raider baseball game reschedules for Saturday night

Bank records and other expense reports that are part of a federal probe into college basketball list a wide range of impermissible payments from agents to at least two dozen players or their relatives, according to...
Bank records and other expense reports that are part of a federal probe into college basketball list a wide range of impermissible payments from agents to at least two dozen players or their relatives, according to documents obtained by Yahoo Sports.
Here is Pete with all of your high school basketball playoff scores and highlights:
Here is Pete with all of your high school basketball playoff scores and highlights:
Here's Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Thursday night.
Here's Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Thursday night.
Texas Tech baseball’s Friday night game against UTSA has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m., at Wolff Stadium.
Texas Tech baseball’s Friday night game against UTSA has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m., at Wolff Stadium.
The Ropes Lady Eagles lost to the #1 defending State Champions, the Nazareth Swiftettes, today at 1 p.m. at the South Plains College Texan Dome during the 1-A Regional Semi-Finals.
The Ropes Lady Eagles lost to the #1 defending State Champions, the Nazareth Swiftettes, today at 1 p.m. at the South Plains College Texan Dome during the 1-A Regional Semi-Finals.