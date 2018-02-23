Friday's Red Raider baseball game reschedules for Saturday night - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Friday's Red Raider baseball game reschedules for Saturday night

Tech Baseball (Source: KCBD Video) Tech Baseball (Source: KCBD Video)

Information courtesy of Texas Tech Athletics

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Texas Tech baseball’s Friday night game against UTSA has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m., at Wolff Stadium.
 
The Red Raiders (5-0) and the Roadrunners (2-1) were forced to move Friday’s contest to Saturday due to unplayable field conditions. Earlier in the day, it was announced the two teams would play a doubleheader on Saturday, but that has now been changed to a single game at Wolff Stadium, the home of the San Antonio Missions.
 
All tickets already purchased through the UTSA ticket office for Friday or Saturday’s games will be honored at the gate at Wolff Stadium on Saturday. Walk-up tickets will also be available at the gate, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.
 
For all of the most up to date information on Texas Tech baseball, follow the Red Raiders on Twitter at @TTU_Baseball and online at www.texastech.com.

