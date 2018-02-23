Lubbock business trains educators to carry, respond to active shooter situations

Nanette Fabray, the vivacious, award-winning star of Broadway musicals, films and TV shows, has died at age 97.
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.
'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect,...
'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect, other issues.
Two residents of a house on 71st Street are without a home tonight after a fire at around 4 p.m. damaged nearly 90 percent of the home.
As President Trump calls for some school faculty members to carry firearms, Lubbock's Guardian Security is getting calls about school safety training that places educators in those difficult situations.
