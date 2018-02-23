Lubbock business trains educators to carry, respond to active shooter situations

As President Trump calls for some school faculty members to carry firearms, Lubbock's Guardian Security is getting calls about school safety training that places educators in those difficult situations.

"Arming the teachers, I am all for it," Mark Ray Dunn, CEO of Guardian Security and On the, said. " I think it is absolutely the right way to go. But, there has got to be a process to make sure that they know that they have the right people."

In August of 2017, Dunn was certified to teach school safety training provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety. In 2013, the Texas Legislature passed SB 1857 giving qualified handgun instructors the ability to conduct the training.

His almost two-day course involves the classwork as well as the hands-on gun safety training and target practice. Participants are also placed in active shooter situations and other "laser trainings" where they are armed with a simulation gun.

"It is very intense. The thing about using the laser range is it helps the superintendent or the people in charge whoever that may be, maybe the school board, determine who can and who shouldn’t carry a gun," Dunn said. "Because if they are not capable and if they are not a good shot, they don’t need to have a gun."

Participants face a projector screen showing various active shooter situations in schools, including hostage-taking or unauthorized people in the school. The armed staff member has to make the decision to fire or defuse the situation.

"The course was written and designed to make them think through what they need to do to protect their kids," Dunn said.

Dunn told KCBD NewsChannel 11 Abernathy, Grady, Westbrook, Ira and Borden County schools are just a few of the districts that have sought the training.

According to Guardian Security, the company is offering school safety courses for $100. Dunn said many local churches have requested the training, as well.

"The thing they pull out of [the training] is the thing they need to do on their own to improve their safety," Dunn said. "A lot of times it’s something they don’t have to spend their money on. But, it is something very important."

