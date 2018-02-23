LFR estimates 90 percent damage to house in south Lubbock - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LFR estimates 90 percent damage to house in south Lubbock

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Smoke comes from a house on fire near 71st Street (Source: Becky Carter Giebler, viewer photo)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Two residents of a house on 71st Street are without a home tonight after a fire at around 4 p.m. damaged nearly 90 percent of the home.

Crews arrived on scene to find the eaves and roof on one corner of the house engulfed in flames, according to a Facebook post from the Lubbock Fire Department. Once inside the house, the fire crews noticed heavy smoke and extinguished the one room that was on fire.

After checking the attic the crew also extinguished a hidden fire in the wall and soffit. 

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. However, the Fire Marshal's Office has determined the fire started in the house's kitchen near the stove, but could not yet determine an exact cause.

