Fire and wind this weekend

The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation says it isn't commenting yet on an alleged anti-doping rule violation by Russian women's bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva.
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.
'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect,...
As the morning approaches a cold front will move east through the South Plains.
Nanette Fabray, the vivacious, award-winning star of Broadway musicals, films and TV shows, has died at age 97.
