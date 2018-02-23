Fire and wind this weekend

As the morning approaches a cold front will move east through the South Plains. It will push the moisture eastward resulting in some showers between 4 am-7 a.m., mainly along and east of the caprock.

A few of those may have thunder and some measurable rainfall for that region of the south plains. The remainder of the area will have drizzle, fog and light rain until the drier air moves eastward.

As the front moves east it will increase wind speeds from the west to 25-35 mph with some stronger gusts, especially in the morning hours. However, winds will be strong throughout the day and will turn more northwest in the afternoon.

With drier air, warmer temps, plenty of sun and strong winds the wildfire danger is critical and wildfire danger is high for the area. Winds will decrease Saturday night but will return on Sunday with gusts from 20-30 mph thru early afternoon.

As for the weekend temps, low 60s for Lubbock over the weekend and dust will also be possible on both days, primarily on Saturday.

The cold front will lead to colder nighttime lows in the 20s both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

DOWNLOAD our weather apps for iPhone and Android

WATCH LIVE: Catch the latest update from our First Alert Weather Team

WEATHER ALERTS: Click here for the most recent alerts from the NWS