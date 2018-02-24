Hoop Madness Scores and Highlights: 2/23

Here is Pete with all of your high school basketball playoff scores and highlights:
Girls: Regional Semifinals
Frenship 49
Plano 64
Duncanville 66
Arlington Bowie 45
Levelland 48
Abilene Wylie 51
Denver City 44
Glen Rose 33
Roosevelt 33
Brock 39
Idalou 52
Colorado City 61
Claude 43
Haskell 36
Sundown 32
Panhandle 53
Nazareth 40
Ropes 31
Happy 22
Jayton 30
Hermleigh 40
Garden City 39
Klondike 44
May 39
Boys Area Round
Clint 48
Seminole 51
Brownfield 53
Monahans 58
Crane 61
Littlefield 44
Shallowater 72
Alpine 38
Post 35
Stratford 59
Lockney 76
Sanford-Fritch 80
Stamford 69
Morton 93
Memphis 69
New Deal 55
Abernathy 52
West Texas 55
Sundown 53
Albany 76
Whitharral 51
Knox City 36
New Home 54
Jayton 39
Valley 83
Anton 59
Petersburg 55
Paducah 59
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.
Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device
KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android
KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.