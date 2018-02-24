Hoop Madness Scores and Highlights: 2/23

Here is Pete with all of your high school basketball playoff scores and highlights:

Girls: Regional Semifinals

Frenship 49

Plano 64

Duncanville 66

Arlington Bowie 45

Levelland 48

Abilene Wylie 51

Denver City 44

Glen Rose 33

Roosevelt 33

Brock 39

Idalou 52

Colorado City 61

Claude 43

Haskell 36

Sundown 32

Panhandle 53

Nazareth 40

Ropes 31

Happy 22

Jayton 30

Hermleigh 40

Garden City 39

Klondike 44

May 39

Boys Area Round

Clint 48

Seminole 51

Brownfield 53

Monahans 58

Crane 61

Littlefield 44

Shallowater 72

Alpine 38

Post 35

Stratford 59

Lockney 76

Sanford-Fritch 80

Stamford 69

Morton 93

Memphis 69

New Deal 55

Abernathy 52

West Texas 55

Sundown 53

Albany 76

Whitharral 51

Knox City 36

New Home 54

Jayton 39

Valley 83

Anton 59

Petersburg 55

Paducah 59

