Hoop Madness Scores and Highlights: 2/23 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores and Highlights: 2/23

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic

Here is Pete with all of your high school basketball playoff scores and highlights: 

Girls: Regional Semifinals

Frenship 49
Plano 64

Duncanville 66
Arlington Bowie 45

Levelland 48
Abilene Wylie 51

Denver City 44
Glen Rose 33

Roosevelt 33
Brock 39

Idalou 52
Colorado City 61

Claude 43
Haskell 36

Sundown 32
Panhandle 53

Nazareth 40
Ropes 31

Happy 22
Jayton 30

Hermleigh 40
Garden City 39

Klondike 44
May 39

Boys Area Round

Clint 48
Seminole 51

Brownfield 53
Monahans 58

Crane 61
Littlefield 44

Shallowater 72
Alpine 38

Post 35
Stratford 59

Lockney 76
Sanford-Fritch 80

Stamford 69
Morton 93

Memphis 69
New Deal 55

Abernathy 52
West Texas 55

Sundown 53
Albany 76

Whitharral 51
Knox City 36

New Home 54
Jayton 39

Valley 83
Anton 59

Petersburg 55
Paducah 59

