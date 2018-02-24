Lubbock Fire asks residents to not burn Saturday

The National Weather Service is predicting wind speeds of around 30-35 mph on Saturday, and with the dryness Lubbock has been experiencing it may create some hazardous conditions.

Because of that, Lubbock and many surrounding counties in the northwest have been put under a Red Flag warning by the NWS. Because of the winds and dry conditions, any type of burning is highly discouraged throughout Saturday.

As of now Lubbock, Hockley, Hail, Cochran, Lamb, Bailey, Swisher, Castro and Parmer counties have been put under the warning.

The Lubbock Fire Department has released a statement on its Facebook page asking residents to avoid any type of burning throughout the day. LFD is also increasing staffing to respond to the predicted increase in fire calls throughout Saturday.

However it is also warning people to, along with not burning outside, to discard any smoking materials with lots of caution.

