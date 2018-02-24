Denver City Fillies beat Abilene Wylie, make their way to state

The young women of the Denver City basketball team are headed to the state basketball tournament after defeating Abilene Wylie 44-41 on Saturday.
Here is Pete with all of your high school basketball playoff scores and highlights:
Here's Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Thursday night.
Bank records and other expense reports that are part of a federal probe into college basketball list a wide range of impermissible payments from agents to at least two dozen players or their relatives, according to...
Texas Tech baseball’s Friday night game against UTSA has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m., at Wolff Stadium.
