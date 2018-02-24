Denver City Fillies beat Abilene Wylie, make their way to state - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Denver City Fillies beat Abilene Wylie, make their way to state

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
The Denver City Fillies pose for a photo after a win against Abilene Wylie during the Regional Basketball Tournament (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The young women of the Denver City basketball team are headed to the state basketball tournament after defeating Abilene Wylie 44-41 on Saturday.

Many area teams have been playing the regional playoff tournament throughout the weekend in Lubbock Christian University's Rip Griffin Center and Denver City is one of very few teams to make it through this round. 

This season the Fillies are currently ranked No. 5 in the state and will be playing in San Antonio. Keep up with KCBD NewsChannel 11 Hoop Madness for updates on the team. 

RELATED STORY: Denver City Girls Coach Chief Bridgforth leads by example to inspire his team?

