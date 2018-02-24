Denver City Fillies beat Abilene Wylie, make their way to state

The Denver City Fillies pose for a photo after a win against Abilene Wylie during the Regional Basketball Tournament (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)

The young women of the Denver City basketball team are headed to the state basketball tournament after defeating Abilene Wylie 44-41 on Saturday.

Many area teams have been playing the regional playoff tournament throughout the weekend in Lubbock Christian University's Rip Griffin Center and Denver City is one of very few teams to make it through this round.

DENVER CITY IS HEADED TO STATE: The Denver City Fillies are state bound after beating Abilene Wylie 44-41! The Fillies went on a 17-2 run in the second half to seal the win, what a day to be from Denver City! #KCBDSports @KCBD11 @pchristy11 pic.twitter.com/ZTVxQtPGMK — Devin Ward (@DevinKCBD) February 24, 2018

This season the Fillies are currently ranked No. 5 in the state and will be playing in San Antonio. Keep up with KCBD NewsChannel 11 Hoop Madness for updates on the team.

