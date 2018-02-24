Parts of Highway 70 near Olton shut down due to heavy smoke - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Parts of Highway 70 near Olton shut down due to heavy smoke

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Thick smoke forces authorities to shut down Highway 70 around Olton (Source: The Olton Enterprise, Facebook) Thick smoke forces authorities to shut down Highway 70 around Olton (Source: The Olton Enterprise, Facebook)
LAMB COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

A grass fire near Olton has created thick, heavy smoke that has made it difficult to see parts of various roadways.

Because of this officials have decided to shut down parts of Highway 70, which is the main road west of Plainview. The Olton Enterprise first reported this on Saturday afternoon.

The highway was re-opened at around 4 p.m. later that day. 

High winds have been a contributing factor to the fire. As of now, the National Weather Service has declared a Red Flag warning in numerous northwest counties, which does include Lamb County, where Olton is. 

Burning of any kind is highly discouraged as wind gusts could reach around 30-35 mph. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

