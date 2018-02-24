Strong second half not enough for Lady Raiders

Information courtesy of Texas Tech Athletics

NORMAN, Okla. – A 38-point second half wasn't enough to overcome Oklahoma as the Lady Raiders fell, 79-61, on Saturday.



Oklahoma (16-12, 11-6 Big 12) took a 46-23 in the half after holding Texas Tech (7-21, 1-16 Big 12) to shooting 30 percent from the field.



The Lady Raiders came out in the third quarter and cut into the Sooners lead with a 12-2 run in the last six minutes of the period.



Tech made another dent in OU's lead with a 13-8 run to open the final period. But the Sooners took advantage of another spurt to close out a 79-61 win.



Lady Raiders outscored Oklahoma, 30-15, off the bench.



Freshman Lyndsey Whilby tied her career high 21 points and four rebounds against the Sooners. This was the most points scored by the freshman against a Big 12 opponent this season.



Senior Jada Terry followed with 14 points and six rebounds. Zuri Sanders was one rebound shy of another double-digit rebound night.



UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders wrap up the 2017-18 season on Monday as they host Kansas State on Senior Night. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest Plus.