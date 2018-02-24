Levelland debuts new fire station, communications center - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Levelland debuts new fire station, communications center

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
The Levelland Fire Station and Communications Center stands newly debuted at 601 5th St. (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD) The Levelland Fire Station and Communications Center stands newly debuted at 601 5th St. (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) -

A new $3.9 million facility has been christened in Levelland and is meant to provide better public service to the people of the city.

The city's Fire Station and Communications Center, located at 601 5th St., was officially opened during a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. on Saturday. This 28,000 square-foot-facility includes both a new fire station and a communication base that will replace the previous Hockley County 9-1-1 Operation Center.

Its fire station will include two 10-unit apparatus bay that will hold each firefighters equipment, a gear room, community room, day room, full kitchen, dormitories and restrooms. 

The communications center will be located in the center of the facility off to the eastern side. That will include new technology that will protect against gale-force winds, an on-site emergency generator and LED lighting.

The exterior of the building will include a mosaic piece of art -- a Maltese Cross -- near the front of the building. That piece was designed by Pauline Mills of the Glassy Alley Art Gallery based out of Lubbock. The piece was also made with help from both the Levelland Fire Department and the volunteer fire department. 

This project has been in the works since 2015 when the city council approved its erection. The facility was funded with tax notes issued by the city and the building was designed by MWM Architects and built by Lee Lewis Construction. 

