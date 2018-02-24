Levelland debuts new fire station, communications center

"Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.
Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers.
A new $3.9 million facility has been christened in Levelland and is meant to provide better public service to the people of the city.
