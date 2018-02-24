No. 6 Red Raiders fall at home to No. 8 Kansas 74-72

The Texas Tech Red Raiders lost at home Saturday afternoon 74-72, ending their 17 home-game winning streak.

In the game, the Jayhawks were red-hot, shooting 50 percent from the field and 44 percent from three-point range.

Zach Smith made his return for the Red Raiders, but Justin Gray would go down with a concussion just 15-seconds into the game.

Zhaire Smith led the way for the Red Raiders with 20-points, five rebounds and one assist.

Jarrett Culver followed that with 18-points, four rebounds and one assist.

#8 Kansas Beat #6 Texas Tech 74-72 to snap the Red Raiders 17 Game home winning steak. Tech falls to 22-7. Kansas clinches a share of their 14th straight Big 12 Title — Pete Christy (@pchristy11) February 24, 2018

With this loss, Kansas now has a one-game lead over Texas Tech in the Big 12 Conference standings.

Up next for Texas Tech, they will travel to Morgantown to face West Virginia on Monday at 8 p.m.

