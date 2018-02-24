Hoop Madness Scores: 2/24

Here is Pete with all of your high school basketball playoff scores:

Girls: Regional Finals

(winners to state tournament)

Denver City 44

Abilene Wylie 41

Nazareth 67

Jayton 37

Klondike 30

Hermleigh 41

Lubbock Christian 48

Colleyville Covenant 32

Kingdom Prep 42

Cornerstone Christian 22

Southcrest Christian 46

Texoma Christian School 27

Boys: Regional Finals

(winners to state tournament)

Trinity Christian 45

Grace Prep 73

All Saints 73

Dallas Baptist 66

