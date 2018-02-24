Hoop Madness Scores: 2/24 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 2/24

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Here is Pete with all of your high school basketball playoff scores: 

Girls: Regional Finals
(winners to state tournament) 

Denver City 44
Abilene Wylie 41 

Nazareth 67
Jayton 37

Klondike 30
Hermleigh 41

Lubbock Christian 48
Colleyville Covenant 32

Kingdom Prep 42
Cornerstone Christian 22

Southcrest Christian 46
Texoma Christian School 27

Boys: Regional Finals
(winners to state tournament)

Trinity Christian 45
Grace Prep 73

All Saints 73
Dallas Baptist 66

