Hoop Madness Scores: 2/24

Here is Pete with all of your high school basketball playoff scores:
Girls: Regional Finals
(winners to state tournament)
Denver City 44
Abilene Wylie 41
Nazareth 67
Jayton 37
Klondike 30
Hermleigh 41
Lubbock Christian 48
Colleyville Covenant 32
Kingdom Prep 42
Cornerstone Christian 22
Southcrest Christian 46
Texoma Christian School 27
Boys: Regional Finals
(winners to state tournament)
Trinity Christian 45
Grace Prep 73
All Saints 73
Dallas Baptist 66
