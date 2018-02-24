Chaparrals win big in series finale 21-1

After starting the season 1-3, the LCU Chaparrals baseball team is starting to hit their stride.

Saturday afternoon the Chaparrals got to bust out the broom sticks, as they swept Metropolitan State in a four-game series where they plated 40 runs in their four games.

Up next for the Chaparrals, they will hit the road next Thursday to face Adams State.

