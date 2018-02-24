No. 3 Red Raiders win on the road 5-0 over UTSA - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

No. 3 Red Raiders win on the road 5-0 over UTSA

Tim Tadlock (Source: Devin Ward KCBD) Tim Tadlock (Source: Devin Ward KCBD)
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KCBD) -

The Red Raider baseball team hit the road for the first time this season and despite rain delays, they were able to stay undefeated.  

As the No. 3 Red Raiders beat the University of Texas San Antonio, 5-0 on Saturday night.

Davis Martin picked up the win for the Red Raiders, where he tossed five innings and had five strike outs.

With the win, the Red Raiders are now 6-0 on the season and will play UTSA tomorrow at 3 p.m.

