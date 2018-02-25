Men's Track & Field claims first-ever indoor conference title

The No. 21 Texas Tech men’s tennis team was unable to find its rhythm against No. 30 Tulane who secured the 7-0 sweep on Sunday at the City Park Pepsi Tennis Center.
No. 8 Lady Raider Tennis captured another ranked win as they defeated No. 37 NC State, 4-0, on Sunday morning.
The Red Raider baseball team improves to 7-0 on the season, after beating UTSA Sunday afternoon 3-0. John McMillon gets the win for the Red Raiders, after tossing six shutout innings with six strike outs. In the game the Red Raiders had 10-hits, led by Gabe Holts three hits. Up next for the Red Raiders, they will play UTSA in the series finale at noon.
The Red Raiders made program history today, securing their first-ever Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Championship title with 143 points on the men's side.
