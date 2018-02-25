Men's Track & Field claims first-ever indoor conference title

Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

AMES, Iowa – The Red Raiders made program history today, securing their first-ever Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Championship title with 143 points on the men's side.

33 men and 29 women hailed All-Big 12 honors this weekend, totaling 62 top-eight finishes overall.

"This is just the best team we have ever had," head coach Wes Kittley said. "I am so proud of these kids and the way they pushed and competed. It was a really great team effort. It took everybody today."

Divine Oduduru and Andrew Hudson were awarded the Big 12 High Point Performer of the Meet award for both of their 1-2 finishes in the men's 60-meter dash and 200-meter dash. Hudson claimed the first Big 12 title for the Red Raiders in the 60m with his 6.62 run. This marked the first Tech athlete to claim that event title in 10-years. Oduduru finished in second behind Hudson with a 6.68 race. The two then switched finishes in the 200m finals, allowing Oduduru the No. 1 finish with a final time of 20.68 and Hudson second with his 20.72 run.

Clinching his first-ever indoor Big 12 high jump title was senior Trey Culver. The Lubbock native battled against Oklahoma Sooner Vernon Turner, who also holds the No. 4 All-Time NCAA mark of 2.33m/7-7.75. Culver cleared his first six bars in the first attempt, securing a best and final of 2.31m/7-7 in two attempts for the win. Turner passed his final attempt at 7-7 in hopes to sweep the win at 2.34m/7-8, but was unsuccessful. This marked Culver's third-career Big 12 high jump title.

The fourth individual title was wrangled by middle-distance runner, Vincent Crisp. The junior ran a 1:08.90 600-yards to secure his first-ever Big 12 title. Crisp is also the All-Time NCAA record holder in the 600y with his 1:08.16 run from earlier this year. Crisps preliminary 600y run of 1:08.70 claimed the No. 3 Texas Tech indoor spot.

Clark Griffith had an impressive finish to his heptathlon performance, claiming the highest point total in Texas Tech history at 5,334 points. This allowed Griffith a silver-medal finish, followed by Erin Lopez in third at 5,031 points.

C.J. Jones competed in the men's 800m finals, claiming a second-place finish. Jones' 1:48.66 run is a season-best.

The third silver-medal finish came from Norman Grimes Jr. in the men's 60-meter hurdles. Grimes qualified for the finals with his 8.13 preliminary run, only to improve his time to a personal-best 7.97 to secure his second-place spot.

On the women's side, Sara Limp had a great final in the 400-meter open. Limp clocked the third-best indoor 400m race in Texas Tech history at a time of 52.97. This marked Limps first sub-53 400m run, improving from her previous best of 53.55 from the Texas Tech Shootout.

Zarriea Willis was the other second-place finisher for the Red Raiders, clearing a final bar of 1.82m/5-11.50 for her All-Conference honors.

Next up, the Red Raiders will take a week of rest before traveling qualifying student-athletes to the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in College Station, Texas, on March 9-10.