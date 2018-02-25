Boil water notice lifted in Wilson as of Tuesday afternoon - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Boil water notice lifted in Wilson as of Tuesday afternoon

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
WILSON, TX (KCBD) -

The boil water notice has now been lifted after a water treatment site suffered a water line break in the town of Wilson. 

