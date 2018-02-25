Water main break causes shut off in Wilson; boil water notice to - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Water main break causes shut off in Wilson; boil water notice to follow repairs

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
WILSON, TX (KCBD) -

A water treatment site has suffered a water line break in the town of Wilson. 

Repairs are currently underway and city officials have said they could be finished within about four hours after 1:30 p.m. Once the repairs are finished a boil water notice will be issued to the town.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.  

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:16 AM EST2018-02-25 07:16:08 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 9:06 PM EST2018-02-26 02:06:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

  • 5 dead after tornado, flooding from central US storms

    5 dead after tornado, flooding from central US storms

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-02-25 07:25:46 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 8:58 PM EST2018-02-26 01:58:10 GMT
    (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 f...(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 f...

    A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.

    A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.

  • WEEK OUTLOOK: Warmer, windier weather ahead along with cold day

    WEEK OUTLOOK: Warmer, windier weather ahead along with cold day

    Sunday, February 25 2018 8:39 PM EST2018-02-26 01:39:50 GMT
    Source: KCBD GraphicSource: KCBD Graphic
    Source: KCBD GraphicSource: KCBD Graphic

    Sunday was another cool and windy day across West Texas. The high in Lubbock was 64 degrees after a cold morning low of 21 degrees.  

    Sunday was another cool and windy day across West Texas. The high in Lubbock was 64 degrees after a cold morning low of 21 degrees.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly