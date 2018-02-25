Water main break causes shut off in Wilson; boil water notice to follow repairs

Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.
Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.
A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.
A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.
Sunday was another cool and windy day across West Texas. The high in Lubbock was 64 degrees after a cold morning low of 21 degrees.
Sunday was another cool and windy day across West Texas. The high in Lubbock was 64 degrees after a cold morning low of 21 degrees.
China's official news agency says the ruling Communist Party has proposed removing a limit of two consecutive terms for the country's president and vice president.
China's official news agency says the ruling Communist Party has proposed removing a limit of two consecutive terms for the country's president and vice president.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is ready to begin work on a $3.06 million project that will make bridge improvements to FM 651 and FM 3519 in Garza County.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is ready to begin work on a $3.06 million project that will make bridge improvements to FM 651 and FM 3519 in Garza County.