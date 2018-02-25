Water main break causes shut off in Wilson; boil water notice to follow repairs

A water treatment site has suffered a water line break in the town of Wilson.

Repairs are currently underway and city officials have said they could be finished within about four hours after 1:30 p.m. Once the repairs are finished a boil water notice will be issued to the town.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

