Another 4-0 sweep for Lady Raider tennis

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 8 Lady Raider Tennis captured another ranked win as they defeated No. 37 NC State, 4-0, on Sunday morning.
Texas Tech (7-2) and NC State (6-7) moved indoors due to inclement weather and started play with singles.
Alex Valenstein and Reagan Collins won by default on courts five and six, giving Texas Tech (7-2) a 2-0 advantage before singles began.
Sophomore Felicity Maltby quickly captured the third point for the Lady Raiders with a straight-set win over NC State's Taylor Bridges (6-1, 6-3). Maltby improved to 5-5 on the year and 5-2 in dual matches.
Senior Sarah Dvorak clinched the match for the Lady Raiders with her 6-1, 6-2 victory over Amanda Rebol (NC State) on court four. She is now 8-2 on the season and a perfect 3-0 when playing in the No. 4 position.
UP NEXT The Lady Raiders travel to Houston for a match against No. 39 Rice on Saturday, March 3. First serve is set for 11 a.m.
Sunday, February 25 2018 7:50 PM EST2018-02-26 00:50:48 GMT
John McMillon (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
The Red Raider baseball team improves to 7-0 on the season, after beating UTSA Sunday afternoon 3-0. John McMillon gets the win for the Red Raiders, after tossing six shutout innings with six strike outs. In the game the Red Raiders had 10-hits, led by Gabe Holts three hits. Up next for the Red Raiders, they will play UTSA in the series finale at noon.
Saturday, February 24 2018 11:55 PM EST2018-02-25 04:55:38 GMT
Tim Tadlock (Source: Devin Ward KCBD)
The Red Raider baseball team hit the road for the first time this season and despite rain delays, they were able to stay undefeated. As the No. 3 Red Raiders beat the University of Texas San Antonio, 5-0 on Saturday night. Davis Martin picked up the win for the Red Raiders, where he tossed five innings and had five strike outs. With the win, the Red Raiders are now 6-0 on the season and will play UTSA tomorrow at 3 p.m. Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.
