Another 4-0 sweep for Lady Raider tennis

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 8 Lady Raider Tennis captured another ranked win as they defeated No. 37 NC State, 4-0, on Sunday morning.
 
Texas Tech (7-2) and NC State (6-7) moved indoors due to inclement weather and started play with singles.
 
Alex Valenstein and Reagan Collins won by default on courts five and six, giving Texas Tech (7-2) a 2-0 advantage before singles began.
 
Sophomore Felicity Maltby quickly captured the third point for the Lady Raiders with a straight-set win over NC State's Taylor Bridges (6-1, 6-3). Maltby improved to 5-5 on the year and 5-2 in dual matches.
 
Senior Sarah Dvorak clinched the match for the Lady Raiders with her 6-1, 6-2 victory over Amanda Rebol (NC State) on court four. She is now 8-2 on the season and a perfect 3-0 when playing in the No. 4 position.
 
UP NEXT
The Lady Raiders travel to Houston for a match against No. 39 Rice on Saturday, March 3. First serve is set for 11 a.m.
 

