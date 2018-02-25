Another 4-0 sweep for Lady Raider tennis

The No. 21 Texas Tech men’s tennis team was unable to find its rhythm against No. 30 Tulane who secured the 7-0 sweep on Sunday at the City Park Pepsi Tennis Center.

The Red Raider baseball team improves to 7-0 on the season, after beating UTSA Sunday afternoon 3-0. John McMillon gets the win for the Red Raiders, after tossing six shutout innings with six strike outs. In the game the Red Raiders had 10-hits, led by Gabe Holts three hits. Up next for the Red Raiders, they will play UTSA in the series finale at noon.

Tim Tadlock (Source: Devin Ward KCBD)

The Red Raider baseball team hit the road for the first time this season and despite rain delays, they were able to stay undefeated. As the No. 3 Red Raiders beat the University of Texas San Antonio, 5-0 on Saturday night. Davis Martin picked up the win for the Red Raiders, where he tossed five innings and had five strike outs. With the win, the Red Raiders are now 6-0 on the season and will play UTSA tomorrow at 3 p.m. Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.