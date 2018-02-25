Bridge work to begin near Post on Monday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Bridge work to begin near Post on Monday

Source: TXDoT Source: TXDoT

Information courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety

POST – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is ready to begin work on a $3.06 million project that will make bridge improvements to FM 651 and FM 3519 in Garza County. Project contractor L.C. Jordan & Son, of Lufkin, Texas, is set to begin work on Monday, Feb. 26, at the FM 651 bridge location.

“Improvements to FM 651, at the north fork of the Double Mountain Fork Brazos River bridge, will include milling the roadway and bridge mainlanes and then resurfacing the roadway with asphalt hotmix and the bridge with a multi-layer polymer overlay, bridge repairs and upgrades to the metal beam guard fence,” said Seve Sisneros, P.E., TxDOT Brownfield area engineer and project manager. 

Construction will require traffic to be reduced to one lane.

“Drivers should be aware that the FM 651 will be reduced to one-lane and traffic flow controlled by a temporary traffic signal,” Sisneros said. “Motorist should also pay close attention to reduced speed limits through the project work zone and slow moving construction equipment.”

Drivers should also take note that the maximum lane widths for both bridges during construction will be 11 feet wide. Oversize vehicles will not be permitted through the work area during construction. Drivers should contact the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) at (800) 299-1700 for information on oversize and overweight load permits, road restriction or other questions.

Planned work for the FM 3519 bridge at Gobbler Creek will include a concrete mill and inlay on the bridge, replacement of bridge rails, bridge repair, upgrades to the metal beam guard fence and resurfacing the roadway with asphalt hotmix. Work at this bridge is scheduled to begin in September 2018.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:16 AM EST2018-02-25 07:16:08 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 9:06 PM EST2018-02-26 02:06:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

  • 5 dead after tornado, flooding from central US storms

    5 dead after tornado, flooding from central US storms

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-02-25 07:25:46 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 8:58 PM EST2018-02-26 01:58:10 GMT
    (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 f...(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 f...

    A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.

    A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.

  • WEEK OUTLOOK: Warmer, windier weather ahead along with cold day

    WEEK OUTLOOK: Warmer, windier weather ahead along with cold day

    Sunday, February 25 2018 8:39 PM EST2018-02-26 01:39:50 GMT
    Source: KCBD GraphicSource: KCBD Graphic
    Source: KCBD GraphicSource: KCBD Graphic

    Sunday was another cool and windy day across West Texas. The high in Lubbock was 64 degrees after a cold morning low of 21 degrees.  

    Sunday was another cool and windy day across West Texas. The high in Lubbock was 64 degrees after a cold morning low of 21 degrees.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly