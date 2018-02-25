No. 3 Red Raiders top UTSA 3-0 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

No. 3 Red Raiders top UTSA 3-0

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KCBD) -

The Red Raider baseball team improves to 7-0 on the season, after beating UTSA Sunday afternoon 3-0.

John McMillon gets the win for the Red Raiders, after tossing six shutout innings with six strike outs.

In the game the Red Raiders had 10-hits, led by Gabe Holts three hits.

Up next for the Red Raiders, they will play UTSA in the series finale at noon.

