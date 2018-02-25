WEEK OUTLOOK: Warmer, windier weather ahead along with cold day

Sunday was another cool and windy day across West Texas. The high in Lubbock was 64 degrees after a cold morning low of 21 degrees.

The peak wind gust at the airport was 41 mph and KCBD NewsChannel 11 peaked at 35 mph. The coldest morning temperature in our area via the TTU Mesonet was 14 degrees at Muleshoe.

Anton and Springlake-Earth area were 17 degrees and the warmest temperature was 73 degrees at Jayton. Quite a range in temperatures today.

MONDAY

Clear skies and very dry air will continue Sunday night. Wind speeds are forecast to be lower than Saturday night.

Monday should be very nice, although winds will pick up again during the afternoon. A dryline will push east of Lubbock keeping us gusty and very dry. There will also be elevated fire dangers due to humidity values around 10 to 15 percent during the afternoon. Highs will end up in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY A.M. DRIZZLE/P.M. STORMS EAST

Low clouds and fog are possible Tuesday morning. Models are showing risk for drizzle or light rain Tuesday morning, especially east of Lubbock.

A dryline will punch east and stall east of Lubbock more than likely. A few showers and isolated storms are possible east of Lubbock near the dryline Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s most areas.

HIGH WINDS WEDNESDAY

A Pacific cold front tracks across the area much like we saw on Saturday. This front will bring very gusty winds and dust/fire concerns during the afternoon. If models continue the windy trend, a First Alert Weather Day may be required.

Winds could be high enough to produce damage.

THURSDAY A.M. FREEZE

A freeze is possible Thursday morning depending on clouds and wind speeds. We warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s which is close to normal for late February. Winds should taper off during the afternoon.

DECENT FRIDAY

Friday looks mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with typical gusty afternoon winds.

SPRINGLIKE WEEKEND NEXT WEEKEND

Models show plenty of warm weather Saturday.

American models are near 80 degrees, the European not quite as warm but with highs near 70.

A dryline and cold front are expected Sunday. This could create slight storm chances east of Lubbock and gusty winds for the rest of us. Signals for morning drizzle Sunday locally. Highs will in the 70s ahead of the front.

COOLER NEXT MONDAY?

A cold front should drop highs into the upper 50s and lower 60s.