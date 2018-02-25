Snapchat threat to cause increased school security at Turkey-Qui - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Snapchat threat to cause increased school security at Turkey-Quitaque ISD

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
As a precaution school administrators will increase security at Turkey-Quitaque ISD, also known as Valley School, on Monday after a threat was made to the school on the social media app Snapchat.

Though school officials do admit the threats have not been substantiated and are possibly targeted to another school. 

Officials with Hall and Briscoe Counties met to discuss the issue and go over steps to ensure school safety for the students and staff. A representative from the FBI also attended the meeting. 

This scare is one of the many that have come to light in recent days since a shooting in a high school in Parkland, Florida where 17 people were killed. The most recent and closest threat came last week when students made threats to both Levelland Middle and High Schools.

A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody after she made the threat to the middle school on Thursday and another 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Friday for making a threat at the high school. 

RELATED STORY: 15-year-old boy arrested, charged with making false report of threat at Levelland High School?

