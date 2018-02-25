Area athletes shine at West Texas Showcase

A total of 225 area high school football athletes got the chance to compete and get a little better in front of college scouts.

The West Texas Showcase was hosted by 806 High School Sports Connection out at Lubbock Cooper High School.

During the Showcase, athletes got the chance to work one-on-one with instructors and did multiple drills.

All of the drills they did Sunday afternoon were for athletes to get noticed by coaches at the next level.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Sports spoke with 806 High School Sports Connection, and they told us that eight-Division 1 coaches have contacted them after the showcase was over.

Conley was a straight-up monster today! Also was the first kid who showed up to camp waiting on us. He delivered the goods, (and lost his shirt) lol pic.twitter.com/9v4BiHjx6B — 806hssc/TXhssc (@806hssc) February 26, 2018

