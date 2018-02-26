Your local need to know

A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events.
1. Valley High School Threat
Turkey-Quitaqeu ISD increased security at Valley High School after an unsubstantiated threat was posted on Snapchat.
2. Childress Grass Fire
Crews are battling a grass fire, which has burned more than 300 acres and is threatening several homes, in Childress.
3. Levelland Fire Station Ribbon Cutting
Levelland officially opens a new fire station and communication center.
4. Garza County Bridge Work
TxDot is set to begin a bridge improvement project to FM 651 and FM 3519, near Post.
5. Wilson Boil Water Notice
Wilson officials issued a boil water notice after a water line break at the water treatment plant.
6. Fatal Hit and Run Arrest
Police arrested 46-year-old Melvin Keele in connection to a deadly hit and run, in northwest Lubbock.
Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.
The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.
Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.
The White House press secretary says Trump remains committed to his "maximum pressure campaign" against North Korea until it abandons its nuclear and missile programs.
