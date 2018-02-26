Your local need to know

A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events.

1. Valley High School Threat

Turkey-Quitaqeu ISD increased security at Valley High School after an unsubstantiated threat was posted on Snapchat.

2. Childress Grass Fire

Crews are battling a grass fire, which has burned more than 300 acres and is threatening several homes, in Childress.

3. Levelland Fire Station Ribbon Cutting

Levelland officially opens a new fire station and communication center.

4. Garza County Bridge Work

TxDot is set to begin a bridge improvement project to FM 651 and FM 3519, near Post.

5. Wilson Boil Water Notice

Wilson officials issued a boil water notice after a water line break at the water treatment plant.

6. Fatal Hit and Run Arrest

Police arrested 46-year-old Melvin Keele in connection to a deadly hit and run, in northwest Lubbock.