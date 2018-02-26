Your local need to know - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

By Lester Nelson, Producer
1. Valley High School Threat

    Turkey-Quitaqeu ISD increased security at Valley High School after an unsubstantiated threat was posted on Snapchat.

2. Childress Grass Fire

    Crews are battling a grass fire, which has burned more than 300 acres and is threatening several homes, in Childress.

3. Levelland Fire Station Ribbon Cutting

    Levelland officially opens a new fire station and communication center.

4. Garza County Bridge Work

    TxDot is set to begin a bridge improvement project to FM 651 and FM 3519, near Post.

5. Wilson Boil Water Notice

    Wilson officials issued a boil water notice after a water line break at the water treatment plant.

6. Fatal Hit and Run Arrest

    Police arrested 46-year-old Melvin Keele in connection to a deadly hit and run, in northwest Lubbock.

  • Trump: Florida shooting to dominate governors meeting

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:26 AM EST2018-02-26 06:26:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

  • Organized labor case goes in front of Supreme Court

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:36 AM EST2018-02-26 06:36:14 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

  • Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:16 AM EST2018-02-25 07:16:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

