Metallica stopping in Lubbock on North American tour

Metallica has announced the details of the second leg of its North American tour, and that includes a stop in Lubbock in March of 2019.

The 'WorldWired' tour kicks off on September 2nd, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin.

There are 34 cities and venues on the list for the tour with two stops in Texas, including United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock and Don Haskins Center in El Paso.

The band will play in Lubbock on March 2nd, 2019.

Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday, March 2nd at 10:00 am. You can purchase tickets at www.selectaseatlubbock.com, by calling 806-770-2000 or in person at Select-a-Seat outlets.

