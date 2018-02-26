Metallica stopping in Lubbock on North American tour - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Metallica stopping in Lubbock on North American tour

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Metallica) (Source: Metallica)
(KCBD) -

Metallica has announced the details of the second leg of its North American tour, and that includes a stop in Lubbock in March of 2019. 

The 'WorldWired' tour kicks off on September 2nd, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. 

There are 34 cities and venues on the list for the tour with two stops in Texas, including United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock and Don Haskins Center in El Paso. 

The band will play in Lubbock on March 2nd, 2019. 

Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday, March 2nd at 10:00 am. You can purchase tickets at www.selectaseatlubbock.com, by calling 806-770-2000 or in person at Select-a-Seat outlets. 

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 1:01 PM EST2018-02-26 18:01:21 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

  • Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:16 AM EST2018-02-25 07:16:08 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-02-26 18:00:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

  • Trump: Turn the nation's grief into action on violence

    Trump: Turn the nation's grief into action on violence

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:26 AM EST2018-02-26 06:26:17 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 12:59 PM EST2018-02-26 17:59:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly