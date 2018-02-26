Trial scheduled to begin for man accused of sexual assault of a - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Trial scheduled to begin for man accused of sexual assault of a child

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Devante Deshawn Manahan (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Devante Deshawn Manahan (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The trial of a man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child is scheduled to begin today. Jury selection is underway.

Devonte Deshawn Manahan, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. He was indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 24, 2017.

He is accused of trying to have anal intercourse with a child younger than 14-years-old.

According to the police report, the alleged aggravated sexual assault happened on Jan. 5, 2017. 

The child was taken to the emergency room where police were called to investigate.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

