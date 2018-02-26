Trial scheduled to begin for man accused of sexual assault of a child

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.
Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.
Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.
The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.
The White House press secretary says Trump remains committed to his "maximum pressure campaign" against North Korea until it abandons its nuclear and missile programs.
