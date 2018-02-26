Trial scheduled to begin for man accused of sexual assault of a child

The trial of a man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child is scheduled to begin today. Jury selection is underway.

Devonte Deshawn Manahan, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. He was indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 24, 2017.

He is accused of trying to have anal intercourse with a child younger than 14-years-old.

According to the police report, the alleged aggravated sexual assault happened on Jan. 5, 2017.

The child was taken to the emergency room where police were called to investigate.

