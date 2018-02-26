Officials identify victim in fatal crash, driver arrested - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Officials identify victim in fatal crash, driver arrested

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: KCBD graphic Source: KCBD graphic
SPUR, TX (KCBD) -

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say a Sunday morning crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Matthew L. Garcia.

The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. in Dickens County, west of Spur on FM 2794.

Spur Police Officers attempted to stop a 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, on FM 2794 for an equipment violation. Officials say the driver refused to stop.  As the vehicle traveled up to a sharp left curve, the driver was going too fast to maintain control of the vehicle. The driver lost control and rolled, crashing into an electricity pole.  The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene.

Texas Department of Public Safety worked the crash and still investigating the crash.

The driver, 33-year-old Randell W. Gibson, of Spur, Tx is being held in the Dickens County Jail on charges of evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle.

The preliminary investigation indicates alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Officials say test results are pending.

Neither of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 1:01 PM EST2018-02-26 18:01:21 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

  • Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:16 AM EST2018-02-25 07:16:08 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-02-26 18:00:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

  • Trump: Turn the nation's grief into action on violence

    Trump: Turn the nation's grief into action on violence

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:26 AM EST2018-02-26 06:26:17 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 12:59 PM EST2018-02-26 17:59:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly