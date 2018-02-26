Officials identify victim in fatal crash, driver arrested

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say a Sunday morning crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Matthew L. Garcia.

The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. in Dickens County, west of Spur on FM 2794.

Spur Police Officers attempted to stop a 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, on FM 2794 for an equipment violation. Officials say the driver refused to stop. As the vehicle traveled up to a sharp left curve, the driver was going too fast to maintain control of the vehicle. The driver lost control and rolled, crashing into an electricity pole. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene.

Texas Department of Public Safety worked the crash and still investigating the crash.

The driver, 33-year-old Randell W. Gibson, of Spur, Tx is being held in the Dickens County Jail on charges of evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle.

The preliminary investigation indicates alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Officials say test results are pending.

Neither of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.