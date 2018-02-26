TTU Men's Basketball falls to #12 in latest AP Poll

The Red Raiders made program history today, securing their first-ever Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Championship title with 143 points on the men's side.
A total of 225 area high school football athletes got the chance to compete and get a little better in front of college scouts.
The No. 21 Texas Tech men’s tennis team was unable to find its rhythm against No. 30 Tulane who secured the 7-0 sweep on Sunday at the City Park Pepsi Tennis Center.
No. 8 Lady Raider Tennis captured another ranked win as they defeated No. 37 NC State, 4-0, on Sunday morning.
