11-year-old arrested, charged with felony for Levelland Intermediate School bomb threat

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with the school bomb threat that happened last Wednesday at Levelland Intermediate School. He is the third arrest in events from last week that evacuated two schools.

The 11-year-old is accused of writing a note saying a bomb would go off in the Intermediate school at a specific time. The note was found inside one of the bathrooms at the school. The school was evacuated, the Lubbock County Bomb Squad was called in and no explosive device was found. He was arrested late Friday evening. He is charged with felony terroristic threat and was taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

On Thursday, the Levelland Middle School was evacuated after a note was found saying there was a bomb in that school. The note was found inside the school. The Lubbock County Bomb Squad searched the building and did not find an explosive device. A 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with felony terroristic threat and taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

On Friday, a 15-year-old Levelland boy was arrested and charged with false report of a threat at Levelland High School. Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia says the teen told people there was another note in the bathroom at the high school. No note was found in the school. The charge is a state jail felony. He was taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

Detention hearings for all three children will be held today at 1 p.m. to determine if they need to be held in custody and what the next steps will be in their cases.

"It's important that we let them know that this is serious when they do these kinds of events," Chief Garcia said in an interview on Friday, "and they think that maybe its a joke, but it's not taken as a joke"

"We take every threat seriously," Chief Garcia said, "and we will continue to take every threat seriously because we want to ensure the safety of our kids and the community as a whole."

Due to the ages of the children and the ongoing investigation, their identities will not be released

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.