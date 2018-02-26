1 killed, 3 injured in Saturday Hale County crash; victims identified

One person was killed and three others were injured in a Saturday night crash in Hale County on I-27 south of Hale Center.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Transportation say a Nissan Armada was traveling north on Interstate 27 near MM 34. A GMC was traveling north on Interstate 27 near MM 34 occupied by four persons.

The Nissan crashed into the GMC at a high rate of speed causing the GMC to lose control and flip multiple times. Two people in the GMC were ejected from the vehicle. The Nissan continued north on I-27 occupied by one person.

One person ejected from the GMC, 35-year-old Elizabeth Faragoza of Amarillo, died on the scene. Carmen Salas, 47, Juan Quezada, 13, and Alicia Sisneros were all taken to the hospital. The 13-year old and Sisneros are in stable condition at University Medical Center.

Samuel Perez Blount, 27, of Amarillo was stopped by Plainview Police.

The crash is under investigation.

No other information was released by officials.

