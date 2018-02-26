Estacado's Marcus Shavers leaving for McKinney

After two super seasons at Estacado, Marcus Shavers is leaving the 4A Matadors to be the new head football coach at 6A McKinney.

Multiple sources tell KCBD Sports that pending school board approval, Shavers will be introduced later this week as the new head football coach at McKinney.

McKinney ISD has a school board meeting listed on their website for Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Sources tell us Coach Shavers informed the kids at Estacado Monday afternoon that he would be leaving.

Under Shavers, the Matadors went 18-6 and made nice playoff runs, including going 10-2 last season.

Coach Shavers takes over a McKinney pigskin program that went 28-53 the last 8 seasons under Jeff Smith, who left to be the Assistant AD at Prosper ISD.

Going 7-4, Smith led the McKinney Lions to the playoffs for the first time since 2009 this past season.

McKinney ISD is finishing completion of a new $70 million mega-stadium that will seat 12,000 people. The stadium will have a 55 foot wide HD video screen and no doubt you'll be seeing Coach Shavers on it often!

We wish Coach Shavers the best.

