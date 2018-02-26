No. 3 Red Raiders beat UTSA 10-6

The Red Raider baseball team wrapped up their three-game series with UTSA Monday afternoon, beating the Road Runners 10-6.

In the game, the Red Raiders had seven hits and were walked 13 times.

Conner Queen picks up the win for the Red Raiders where he pitched two-innings and gave up two runs.

Other pitchers that got to see the mound were Erikson Lanning, Ryan Sublette, Caleb Killian, and Dane Haveman.

With this win, Texas Tech is now 8-0 on the season, and will play The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley tomorrow at noon.

