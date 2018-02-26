Water tap installation along 14th Street begins Tuesday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Water tap installation along 14th Street begins Tuesday

(Source: City of Lubbock) (Source: City of Lubbock)

Provided by City of Lubbock

Beginning Tuesday, February 27 the City of Lubbock with HD Weaver construction will begin construction of a water tap along 14th Street between Avenue X and Avenue W.

This project will result in 14th Street being closed to through traffic between Avenue X and Avenue W. Residents east of 2311 14th Street will be able to enter and exit homes using Avenue W. Residents west of 2311 14th Street will be able to enter and exit homes using Avenue X. All other drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during the construction.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Gorsuch silent as divided Supreme Court spars over unions

    Gorsuch silent as divided Supreme Court spars over unions

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:36 AM EST2018-02-26 06:36:14 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 8:17 PM EST2018-02-27 01:17:07 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

    The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

  • Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 8:09 PM EST2018-02-27 01:09:42 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

  • New Samsung phone: Nicer camera, static design, higher price

    New Samsung phone: Nicer camera, static design, higher price

    Sunday, February 25 2018 12:26 PM EST2018-02-25 17:26:14 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 8:09 PM EST2018-02-27 01:09:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew). This Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, photo shows the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, left, and Galaxy S9 mobile phones are shown in this photo during a product preview in New York. The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday, Feb. 25, in Barce...(AP Photo/Richard Drew). This Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, photo shows the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, left, and Galaxy S9 mobile phones are shown in this photo during a product preview in New York. The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday, Feb. 25, in Barce...

    The new phone's biggest selling point is a collection of minor improvements to its camera, which is already among the best in the smartphone business. 

    The new phone's biggest selling point is a collection of minor improvements to its camera, which is already among the best in the smartphone business. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly