Fire crews coping with unusual number of cotton warehouse fires

Lubbock Animal Services is hosting a free adoption event from Tuesday, February 27 through Saturday, March 3. Adoption includes the spay or neuter procedure, first set of vaccinations, microchip implant, and registration.
Lubbock fire crews are on the scene of an ongoing cotton fire outside a warehouse in East Lubbock.
The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 58-year-old William Arnett Flygare. Flygare was reported missing by a family member on February 22nd and is considered missing and endangered due a medical issue.
If you believe, like I do, that voting is our sacred privilege as citizens, then I know you will join me at the polls.
Traffic has been diverted from Indiana to 82nd Street as the city repairs a damaged fire hydrant.
