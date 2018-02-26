Lubbock crews fighting cotton warehouse fire in East Lubbock

The City of Wolfforth is set to begin drilling in search of a new water source. If the city succeeds in finding treatable water, it could be the only municipality to tap into the Edwards-Trinity High Plains Aquifer.
The City of Wolfforth is set to begin drilling in search of a new water source. If the city succeeds in finding treatable water, it could be the only municipality to tap into the Edwards-Trinity High Plains Aquifer.
The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.
The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.
Brownfield ISD says police found 'no credible threat' after investigating a student comment on Monday.
Brownfield ISD says police found 'no credible threat' after investigating a student comment on Monday.
The new phone's biggest selling point is a collection of minor improvements to its camera, which is already among the best in the smartphone business.
The new phone's biggest selling point is a collection of minor improvements to its camera, which is already among the best in the smartphone business.