Lubbock crews fighting cotton warehouse fire in East Lubbock

Lubbock fire crews are on the scene of an ongoing cotton fire outside a warehouse in East Lubbock.

This fire is burning in the 700 block of East 42nd Street between Avenue A and MLK Boulevard.

Crews are working to put out a burning mote that was pulled from the warehouse after the fire was re-ignited.

This is all happening at a warehouse owned by Goetz and Sons, right next door to another warehouse they own that also recently burned.

Lubbock police are also on the scene.

