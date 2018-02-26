New indoor park under construction for special needs kids

A new park is in the works for West Texas and although all kids will get to enjoy it, the indoor park is geared specifically for kids with special needs.

Cassie Johnston is part of the Alstrom Angels, the developer for this new park.

"A child, whether they are on two legs, two wheels, they're with a walker, they're on crutches - whatever it may be," Cassie said, "for them to be able to access every part of that and be able to play safely right along with their peers is important."

Cassie's daughter, Bryce, has a rare genetic disease called Alstrom Syndrome that has made her blind. A trip to the park that would otherwise be considered normal, but to Bryce, it was a challenge to be there.

"There was a time where I said there should be a place for kids like Bryce, a place that is inside," Cassie said, "a place that's made with special needs children in mind so they can actually get on all the equipment and play on everything."

The concept for Milestones Park was born after their trip to the park went south. Cassie wanted to create a play zone where kids of all abilities levels could come and play together.

"Here they have the opportunity to not only be around other kids who may be a little different then them," Cassie said, "but to actually play with them and become friends with them."

Milestones Park is still in the early stages with a ground-breaking planned for 2019. The indoor park will be located along Marsha Sharp Freeway and Milwaukee Avenue.

Milestones Development and Play Park has raised about 50% of the funds needed to make this park a reality. If you would like to donate to the campaign click here.

