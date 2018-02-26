2 Seminole students charged with making terroristic threats - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

2 Seminole students charged with making terroristic threats

Seminole police patch (Source: Facebook) Seminole police patch (Source: Facebook)
SEMINOLE, TX (KCBD) -

Seminole Police tell us two students were charged with making terroristic threats against Seminole High School on Friday.

17-year-old Jason Bueckert and an unidentified 16-year-old juvenile have both been charged with terroristic threat (misdemeanor).

Police say one of the students did have access to weapons, but the investigation eliminated any firm, credible threat against the High School.

Police issued this statement on Friday:

The Department takes every threat towards a school seriously and will be investigated to the fullest to ensure the safety of our kids and community.

Parents, please talk with your children that during  these times that any conversations of shootings, even if "jokingly said" can cause an effect and during these times encourage your kids that if they do hear something or see something that just is not right to speak up and say something. It takes all of us working together to ensure the safety of this community.

