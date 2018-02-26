Brownfield ISD says 'no credible threat' after police investigat - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Brownfield ISD says 'no credible threat' after police investigation of student comment

Source: Facebook Source: Facebook
BROWNFIELD, TX (KCBD) -

Brownfield ISD says police found 'no credible threat' after investigating a student comment on Monday.

The district says the alleged threat said some kind of harm would occur on Tuesday, Feb. 27 but after an investigation by police and the Brownfield ISD Resource Officer, the district said the comments are not credible and do not present a safety threat to any students at Brownfield ISD.

School will continue normally on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 11:19 PM EST2018-02-27 04:19:36 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

  • Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

    Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:26 AM EST2018-02-26 06:26:17 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 11:18 PM EST2018-02-27 04:18:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

  • Gorsuch silent as divided Supreme Court spars over unions

    Gorsuch silent as divided Supreme Court spars over unions

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:36 AM EST2018-02-26 06:36:14 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 11:09 PM EST2018-02-27 04:09:04 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

    The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

    •   
Powered by Frankly