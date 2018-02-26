Brownfield ISD says 'no credible threat' after police investigation of student comment

Brownfield ISD says police found 'no credible threat' after investigating a student comment on Monday.

The district says the alleged threat said some kind of harm would occur on Tuesday, Feb. 27 but after an investigation by police and the Brownfield ISD Resource Officer, the district said the comments are not credible and do not present a safety threat to any students at Brownfield ISD.

School will continue normally on Tuesday.

