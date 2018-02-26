No. 12 Red Raiders fall to No. 20 West Virginia 84-74

The Red Raider basketball team had a quick turnaround, as they faced West Virginia and would fall to the Mountaineers 84-74.

In the game, the Red Raiders were severely undermanned.

As Justin Gray, Keenan Evans, and Zach Smith didn’t play due to respective injuries.

Which means other players had to step up, and had play some series minutes.

Jarrett Culver lead the way for the Red Raiders, where he had 26-points and 12-rebounds.

Niem Steven followed that with 24-points and four-rebounds.

With this loss to West Virginia, the Red Raiders have dropped four consecutive games.

Up next for the Red Raiders, they will host TCU on Saturday in the regular season finale.

