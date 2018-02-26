Lady Raiders fall on Senior Night - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lady Raiders fall on Senior Night

Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Three Lady Raiders scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as Texas Tech fell to Kansas State, 86-63, in the regular season finale.

Texas Tech falls to 7-21 on the season, 1-17 in Big 12 play while Kansas State improved to 14-14, 6-11 in league play.

Three Lady Raiders scored in double figures tonight led by freshman Lyndsey Whilby who scored 14 points, two rebounds and a steal. Senior Dayo Olabode marked her eighth double-digit point game of the season as she scored 12 points, half coming from beyond the three-point line.

Senior Brielle Blaire had her 12th double-figure game of the season. She had two rebounds, two assists and a steal against the Wildcats.

Four Wildcats scored in double figures tonight led by Rachel Ranke who scored 26 points.

UP NEXT
The Lady Raiders will face the No. 7 seed in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament. The game is set for Friday at 8:30 p.m. on FOX College Sports.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • No. 12 Red Raiders fall to No. 20 West Virginia 84-74

    No. 12 Red Raiders fall to No. 20 West Virginia 84-74

    Monday, February 26 2018 11:23 PM EST2018-02-27 04:23:14 GMT
    (Source: KCBD)(Source: KCBD)
    (Source: KCBD)(Source: KCBD)

    The Red Raider basketball team had a quick turnaround, as they faced West Virginia and would fall to the Mountaineers 84-74.  

    The Red Raider basketball team had a quick turnaround, as they faced West Virginia and would fall to the Mountaineers 84-74.  

  • TTU Men's Basketball falls to #12 in latest AP Poll

    TTU Men's Basketball falls to #12 in latest AP Poll

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:06 PM EST2018-02-26 17:06:10 GMT
    (Source: KCBD)(Source: KCBD)
    (Source: KCBD)(Source: KCBD)
    The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking: RecordPtsPrv 1. Virginia (48) 26-2 1608 1 2. Michigan St. (17) 28-3 1571 2 3. Xavier 25-4 1422 4 4. Villanova 25-4 1416 3 5. Duke 24-5 1362 5 6. Kansas 23-6 1272 8 7. Gonzaga 27-4 1231 6 8. Purdue 26-5 1178 9 9. North Caro...
    The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking: RecordPtsPrv 1. Virginia (48) 26-2 1608 1 2. Michigan St. (17) 28-3 1571 2 3. Xavier 25-4 1422 4 4. Villanova 25-4 1416 3 5. Duke 24-5 1362 5 6. Kansas 23-6 1272 8 7. Gonzaga 27-4 1231 6 8. Purdue 26-5 1178 9 9. North Caro...

  • Lady Raiders fall on Senior Night

    Lady Raiders fall on Senior Night

    Monday, February 26 2018 11:21 PM EST2018-02-27 04:21:30 GMT
    Source: KCBD GraphicSource: KCBD Graphic
    Source: KCBD GraphicSource: KCBD Graphic

    Three Lady Raiders scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as Texas Tech fell to Kansas State, 86-63, in the regular season finale.

    Three Lady Raiders scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as Texas Tech fell to Kansas State, 86-63, in the regular season finale.

    •   
Powered by Frankly