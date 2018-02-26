Lady Raiders fall on Senior Night

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Three Lady Raiders scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as Texas Tech fell to Kansas State, 86-63, in the regular season finale.

Texas Tech falls to 7-21 on the season, 1-17 in Big 12 play while Kansas State improved to 14-14, 6-11 in league play.

Three Lady Raiders scored in double figures tonight led by freshman Lyndsey Whilby who scored 14 points, two rebounds and a steal. Senior Dayo Olabode marked her eighth double-digit point game of the season as she scored 12 points, half coming from beyond the three-point line.

Senior Brielle Blaire had her 12th double-figure game of the season. She had two rebounds, two assists and a steal against the Wildcats.

Four Wildcats scored in double figures tonight led by Rachel Ranke who scored 26 points.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders will face the No. 7 seed in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament. The game is set for Friday at 8:30 p.m. on FOX College Sports.